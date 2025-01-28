Water companies in England accused of greenwashing to conceal environmental damage

HQ

In a world where companies often tout their green credentials, it seems some water firms in England are taking a page from the fossil fuel industry's playbook. A study published in Nature Water examined the communications of nine major water and sewerage companies and found that they employed 22 out of 28 identified greenwashing tactics. These included softening the language around sewage discharges, misrepresenting information, and shifting blame onto customers. The research suggests that such actions have negatively impacted the environment and undermined public trust. In response, Water UK, the trade association for the water industry, recognised more needs to be done to end sewage spills and outlined plans for significant investment to mitigate sewage spills.

