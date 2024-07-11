Watchmen Chapter 1 to debut digitally next month

Despite a live-action film in the late 2000s and a live-action TV series in 2020, DC clearly believes we haven't had enough Watchmen just yet. Next up is an animated offering that will be split across several parts and present yet another take on Dave Gibbons' famed graphic novel.

The first part, dubbed Chapter 1, will be making its arrival as soon as August 13. This will be a digital release meaning you will be able to check out the series from the comfort of your own home. It will be followed by a physical 4K UHD and Blu-ray release on August 27.

The film is directed by Brand Vietti and features a pretty stacked cast, incluidng the likes of Matthew Rhys as Nite Owl, Katee Sackhoff as Silk Spectre, Titus Welliver as Rorschach, Troy Baker as Ozymandias, Yuri Lowenthal as Wally Weaver, and more.

You can check out the Redband trailer for Chapter 1 below, as well as its synopsis.

"In an alternate world, the murder of a government sponsored superhero draws his outlawed colleagues out of retirement, into a mystery that threatens their lives and the world itself."