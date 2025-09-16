Watching Studio Ghibli movies improves mental health, according to new study

HQ

Disney adults might want to kick their 58th rewatch of The Lion King and move onto some real cinema, because it turns out Studio Ghibli movies aren't just great films, but they can help your mental health, too.

This report comes via the National Library of Medicine, and involved a study of post-graduate students to try and combat the overall feelings of anxiety and sadness in young people. It was found that watching Studio Ghibli films and evoking feelings of nostalgia through them fostered a sense of calm in the test subjects.

Further tests using open-world games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild helped young people feel better senses of exploration, mastery, purpose and meaning. These all contribute positively to one's overall happiness.

So, if you're feeling glum or can't decide on what to watch on movie night, maybe giving Studio Ghibli a go will improve your mood. It's worth noting My Neighbour Totoro and Kiki's Delivery Service were used in the study, so other movies might not have the exact same effect.

