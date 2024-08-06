Watch your fingers with this new Jaws Lego set

HQ

Lego has launched a new set depicting one of the most-famous monster movies of all-time. The Jaws set will cost you £129.99 and comes with nearly 1500 pieces, 3 minifigures, and depicts a scene of the shark attacking the Orca.

This is more of a display than a play set, with it being designed for builders aged 18 and up. It joins the ranks of the Lord of the Rings and Marvel sets in depicting some of our favourite movie moments, and we'll have to see what classic film Lego recreates next.

Would you build a Lego version of Jaws?

