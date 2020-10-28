Watch us unbox both consoles from the Xbox Series line-up

You're watching Advertisements

We know you are excited about the next-generation, we are too! To fill the gap between now and when you will be able to get hands-on with all the new consoles, we've put together a couple of videos showing us unboxing the Xbox Series family of consoles.

Above you can check out the Xbox Series X, in all its fridge-like glory, and below you can find the much smaller size, Xbox Series S.

Let us know what you think about the new consoles, and which one you plan to pick up come November 10.