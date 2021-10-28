Watch us unbox an MSI Alder Lake press kit

HQ

The launch of Intel's next generation of processors is on the horizon. Set to be known as Alder Lake, the 12th Gen cores are expected to offer a jump in performance, and while we can't confirm or deny this just yet, we can tell you that we have an Alder Lake CPU, and that you can even take a gander at it as part of our latest Quick Look.

In the video, we unbox a meaty press kit from MSI, which includes not only an Alder Lake CPU, but also a range of hardware that will ensure the processor is working at peak performance. The kit includes an MSI Meg Z690 Unify motherboard, an MSI Meg Coreliquid 360 cooling system, and some Kingston Fury DDR5 RAM.

You can watch us unpack the kit in the video below, and you can expect some more updates on the performance on the Alder Lake CPU in the near future when we start and finish testing the processor.