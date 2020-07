You're watching Advertisements

Just yesterday, we published a lengthy hands-on preview after having played Slightly Mad Studios' racing title Project Cars 3 and you can find said preview via this link. If you're not feeling like reading a lengthy text but still want to get a feel for what you're in for, should you grab a copy of Project Cars 3 at launch on August 28, we have plenty of gameplay for you to check out.

Take a look at all of the gameplay recordings below and let us know what you think.

You're watching Advertisements

You're watching Advertisements

You're watching Advertisements

You're watching Advertisements