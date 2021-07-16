Watch us take on two different bosses in The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD

Today marks the launch day for The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, a remaster of the Nintendo Wii title that has brought a variety of new features and upgrades to the 2011 game. With the game being available to pick up and play today, we have plenty of gameplay and thoughts on the title, if you haven't quite seen or heard enough about it, and are on the fence about grabbing it.

For starters, you can read our review here or check out our video review below, and then if you're looking for some more gameplay, we have a Wii vs. Switch comparison video, as well as a couple of boss fights to watch - all of which are below.

Take a look at it all and let us know your thoughts on the game in the comments below.