Watch us shoot and slash in Experiment 101's Kung-Fu fable Biomutant on today's GR Live

You're watching Advertisements

Today is the launch day for Experiment 101's anticipated martial arts open world RPG Biomutant, and to mark the occasion we're going to be checking out the first couple of hours of the title. With plenty of action on the cards thanks to its hybrid Kung-Fu combat system that mixes melee, ranged attacks, and abilities together, you can look forward to a pretty unique take on the genre when we explore its sprawling map later today.

As per usual, you can catch us on the GR Live homepage at 3pm BST / 4pm CEST today, for two hours of Biomutant, where Dori will be the host. And, in the meantime if you want to check out our thoughts on the game, you can read our review here, or check out our video review below.