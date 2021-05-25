Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Biomutant

Watch us shoot and slash in Experiment 101's Kung-Fu fable Biomutant on today's GR Live

We're going to be checking out the anticipated open world RPG for a couple of hours.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Today is the launch day for Experiment 101's anticipated martial arts open world RPG Biomutant, and to mark the occasion we're going to be checking out the first couple of hours of the title. With plenty of action on the cards thanks to its hybrid Kung-Fu combat system that mixes melee, ranged attacks, and abilities together, you can look forward to a pretty unique take on the genre when we explore its sprawling map later today.

As per usual, you can catch us on the GR Live homepage at 3pm BST / 4pm CEST today, for two hours of Biomutant, where Dori will be the host. And, in the meantime if you want to check out our thoughts on the game, you can read our review here, or check out our video review below.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements
Biomutant

Related texts

BiomutantScore

Biomutant
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

Employ a new style of martial arts to save or send the world to a darker fate in Experiment 101's Kung-Fu fable.



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy