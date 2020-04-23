Cookies

The Persistence

Watch us play through the start of The Persistence on PC

Fresh from the announcement that the once VR-only game is heading to new platforms, here's an extended let's play showing the game in action.

We really liked The Persistence when it landed back in 2018 as a PSVR-only game (here's our review if you want proof), so we were delighted to hear that the game would be making an appearance on PC, PS4, Switch, and Xbox One as a non-VR game (great news for those of us who want to hurl whenever we play a VR game).

As we reported earlier today, the game, a survival horror with procedurally-generated elements, is leaving the realm of virtual reality on May 21. If you're paying more attention now that it's no longer VR-only and would like to see the game in action then check out the extended let's play video below, where the GRTV dives into the first 45 minutes of the game.

