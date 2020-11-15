English
Follow us
news
Demon's Souls

Watch us play through the first part of Demon's Souls and defeat the Vanguard Demon

We tackle the first boss in Bluepoint Games remade title.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

When you first start playing Demon's Souls, you'll have to go through the introduction part named Journey to Nexus. At the end of this, you meet the brutal Vanguard Demon, which is the very first boss in Demon's Souls. If you die, the game just moves on. You won't get a second chance at this. And unless you are very familiar with the combat, you will probably die. Curious about what happens if you beat it?

Watch the video above where we play through Journey to Nexus and defeat the Vanguard Demon. It required a lot of stabs in its butt...

Demon's Souls

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy