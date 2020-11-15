Watch us play through the first part of Demon's Souls and defeat the Vanguard Demon

You're watching Advertisements

When you first start playing Demon's Souls, you'll have to go through the introduction part named Journey to Nexus. At the end of this, you meet the brutal Vanguard Demon, which is the very first boss in Demon's Souls. If you die, the game just moves on. You won't get a second chance at this. And unless you are very familiar with the combat, you will probably die. Curious about what happens if you beat it?

Watch the video above where we play through Journey to Nexus and defeat the Vanguard Demon. It required a lot of stabs in its butt...