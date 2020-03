Song of Horror is an episodic horror series that we've been enjoying here at Gamereactor, so much so that the GRTV has been charting their adventures in a long-running let's play series. The latest batch of videos dropped this week, and the focus of their attention is the fourth chapter in the series.

You can check out all three clips below, and stay tuned for more Song of Horror soon, with the fifth and final chapter set to land in May.

