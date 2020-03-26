LIVE

Animal Crossing: New Horizons
news
GTFO

Watch us play the latest GTFO Rundown with 10CC

We were joined by a couple of the developers from 10 Chambers Collective for an extended dive into the new content coming to the co-op shooter.

GTFO is an atmospheric cooperative shooter from 10 Chambers Collective, a new studio made up of key developers who have previously worked on things like the Payday series. The game launched late last year into Early Access on Steam, and we were impressed by the initial release and therefore looking forward to more. That "more" is almost upon us too, with the next major content update - Infection (a fitting title for these times we live in) - set to land on March 31.

However, while you're going to have to wait until the end of the month to play the new content yourselves, you can take a sneak peek ahead of time if you so wish, as GR's dynamic duo, Dóri and Lisa, teamed up with Simon and Svante from 10CC and had a go at some of the challenging new missions. You can see their two-hour adventure below.

GTFO - Early Access Impressions

GTFO - Early Access Impressions
PREVIEW. Written by Sam Bishop

10 Chambers Collective has punished us repeatedly with its Early Access title, and we loved every second of this gripping cooperative experience.



