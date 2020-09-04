Watch us play Super Mario All-Stars on the Nintendo Switch

Nintendo introduced a bunch of Mario-related games and events by surprise just yesterday as part of the 35th Anniversary of Super Mario Bros., which will be celebrated next week. There will be new games and concepts, expanded remasters, crossover events, and even a bunch of free offerings. Included in the latter is Super Mario All-Stars, the Mario collection for the SNES that just released for Nintendo Switch Online owners at no additional cost.

We've played the first few levels of each of the four games included, and these now include being able to play online, the ability to save the game at any moment, and being able to rewind that tricky jump that went wrong. With these videos you'll get to remember how the classics looked on the Super NES with the added Super Mario World layer of paint and sound:

Super Mario Bros.

Super Mario Bros. (2): The Lost Levels

Super Mario Bros. 2 (based on Yume Kōjō: Doki Doki Panic)

Super Mario Bros. 3

Which one was/is your favourite?