Serious Sam 4: Planet Badass

Watch us play some Serious Sam 4

We've captured some footage from the campaign for your viewing pleasure.

Serious Sam 4 launched last week on Stadia and PC and saw the series make a return after almost a decade in the shadows. Our feelings on it were admittedly pretty mixed (you can read our full review here), but despite its flaws, it still manages to deliver some mindless fun. To celebrate the title's first week in the wild, we have captured a few snippets of gameplay.

This first clip showcases perhaps our favourite level within the game. Sam and pals must make their way to safety after a nearby volcano has erupted, causing fire to rain from the sky.

The second clip features the Rage Serum, a gadget that gives the player faster movement speed and increased damage from their attacks.

Serious Sam 4: Planet BadassScore

Serious Sam 4: Planet Badass
REVIEW. Written by Kieran Harris

"Planet Badass is perhaps the largest misstep that the series has taken to date and I would only recommend it to the most hardcore of fans."



