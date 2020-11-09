Watch us play as Revali, Mipha, the Divine Beasts and more in Hyrule Warriors

You're watching Advertisements

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity will release next week exclusively on the Nintendo Switch to both deliver an action-packed musou experience and to provide fans with an elaborated story about what happened 100 years before The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

We at Gamereactor are playing to review the game before its November 20 release, but for now we can show you how varied and exciting it is when playing as the Champions themselves and when piloting their Divine Beasts in 9 different gameplay excerpts:

You're watching Advertisements