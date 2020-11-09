English
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity

Watch us play as Revali, Mipha, the Divine Beasts and more in Hyrule Warriors

Here's nine gameplay clips we recorded on Age of Calamity showing you the Champions and their powerful weapons.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity will release next week exclusively on the Nintendo Switch to both deliver an action-packed musou experience and to provide fans with an elaborated story about what happened 100 years before The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

We at Gamereactor are playing to review the game before its November 20 release, but for now we can show you how varied and exciting it is when playing as the Champions themselves and when piloting their Divine Beasts in 9 different gameplay excerpts:

  • 0:00 Mipha gameplay in the Zora's Domain

  • 1:00 Vah Rudania setting the Death Mountain on fire

  • 1:50 Revali soaring and pouring arrows on bokoblins

  • 2:49 Urbosa giving fellow Gerudo warriors an electricity treatment

  • 3:48 Vah Ruta drowning hundreds of enemies

  • 4:45 Link facing the Rito army and making use of their air streams

  • 5:40 Impa taking down two Blue Moblins in 30 seconds

  • 6:23 Link vs Daruk training battle

  • 7:23 Linky "Oops I Did it Again" Spears combat

