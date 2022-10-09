Watch us play as all four of the Gotham Knights

HQ

Gotham Knights is set to arrive in just a couple of weeks, as the action title will be debuting on October 21. But ahead of that date, we've just published a preview of the game, following an extended hands-on period, where we got to tackle a few missions, face off with Harley Quinn, and even stop some crimes on the Gotham streets.

You can see a lot of this in action for yourself below, in four separate gameplay clips tailored to each of the Knights; Batgirl, Robin, Red Hood, and Nightwing. Take a look at the gameplay and let us know what you think of the game and if you're going to be grabbing it when it debuts on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles on October 21.

