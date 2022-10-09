Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news
Gotham Knights

Watch us play as all four of the Gotham Knights

We've been hands-on with Batgirl, Robin, Red Hood, and Nightwing.

Gotham Knights is set to arrive in just a couple of weeks, as the action title will be debuting on October 21. But ahead of that date, we've just published a preview of the game, following an extended hands-on period, where we got to tackle a few missions, face off with Harley Quinn, and even stop some crimes on the Gotham streets.

You can see a lot of this in action for yourself below, in four separate gameplay clips tailored to each of the Knights; Batgirl, Robin, Red Hood, and Nightwing. Take a look at the gameplay and let us know what you think of the game and if you're going to be grabbing it when it debuts on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles on October 21.

Gotham Knights

