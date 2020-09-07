Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
news
Microsoft Flight Simulator

Watch us pilot Flight Simulator with the Airbus flight stick

We fly over Seville and Copenhagen with Thrustmaster's TCA Sidestick Airbus Edition.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Flight Simulator flies high in terms of both the beauty of its graphics and the quality of its sim experience, as expressed in our review. The game took off on August 18 on capable gaming PC's, and it looks like it could be improved and expanded for years to come.

Here at Gamereactor, we got the chance to pilot the flying sim with a flight joystick, specifically the Thrustmaster Civil Aviation Sidestick Airbus Edition. In the below videos we fly over Seville (LEZL) and Copenhagen (CPH) to show you how Flight Simulator is controlled with this peripheral which, besides the Airbus-inspired design, naturally makes a huge difference even though we're not using a throttle quadrant nor a flying clamp.

Beyond the joystick itself and the aircraft of choice, which landmarks can you recognise from these cities?

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Related texts

Microsoft Flight SimulatorScore

Microsoft Flight Simulator
REVIEW. Written by Lorenzo Mosna

"Microsoft Flight Simulator is an extraordinary game that looks to the next-generation a few months before the release of the new consoles."



Loading next content