Gamereactor
news
Halo Infinite

Watch us frag out in Halo Infinite

We've played some Slayer and Capture the Flag in the latest technical preview.

The first of two consecutive weekends of Halo Infinite technical previews is now over, a weekend that gave us a chance to get hands-on with 343 Industries highly anticipated shooter in a little further depth. This weekend was largely focussed on arena gameplay, pitting players against one another in 4v4 matches across a few different game modes and maps, with a range of different weapons to slay out with.

We've spent some time putting the game through the ringer, and you can check what we got up to in a few different PC gameplay videos that you can find below.

Halo Infinite

