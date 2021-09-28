Watch us frag out in Halo Infinite

HQ

The first of two consecutive weekends of Halo Infinite technical previews is now over, a weekend that gave us a chance to get hands-on with 343 Industries highly anticipated shooter in a little further depth. This weekend was largely focussed on arena gameplay, pitting players against one another in 4v4 matches across a few different game modes and maps, with a range of different weapons to slay out with.

We've spent some time putting the game through the ringer, and you can check what we got up to in a few different PC gameplay videos that you can find below.

