Watch us finish our high-end PC build

Our bright white high-end PC build is officially done to perfection. Watch us put the finishing touches on our office beast.

If you've been following our PC build via the two videos we've put out on it prior, you know that we've been putting together a white-as-snow high-end build and despite us having reached the presumed end in our last video, we needed the build, which we named "The Snowball", to be perfect, and thus, we've updated the series with a third video entry where we add a white graphics card into the beautiful beast.

Take a look at the third episode of our Snowball build series.

