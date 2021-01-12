Watch us eliminate our targets with finesse in Hitman 3's Dubai level

You're watching Advertisements

Last Friday, we published our final preview on the upcoming third part to IO Interactive's World of Assassination trilogy in Hitman 3. During our time with the preview build, we had the opportunity to get real creative with how we approached eliminating our targets in the sandbox of the title's first level in the glistening skyscraper in Dubai.

After various trials and tribulations, we discovered a pretty creative method to complete our hits. One involved a big lamp, whereas the other saw our target take a pretty long fall, but to see what happened and how we managed to complete each assassination, be sure to check out the gameplay video below.