Watch us die in Skyhill: Black Mist on today's stream

You're watching Advertisements

Mandragora's tactical action title Skyhill: Black Mist released last week and we're going to try surviving the dangers of the bio-tech corporation Skyhill Inc.'s offices to save our daughter who has been kidnapped by someone or, alternatively, something.

Creepy beings lurk within and outside the building conglomerate and they want us (and all others who venture there) deader than dead and then, preferably, dead again. We here at Gamereactor are going to try to not give the beings that satisfaction, although the game's core mechanics are likely to sabotage our plans of survival. Want to see us learn by doing in Skyhill: Black Mist? Join us on our live page at 3 pm BST (4 pm CEST).