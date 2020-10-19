English
Follow us
news

Watch us check out and build a PC out of Razer's new mini chassis

The Tomahawk Mini-ITX gives users an option to build the PC of their dreams in a smaller package.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Razer has been on a roll recently, dropping tons of great new products for fans to check out. One of the most recent is the Razer Tomahawk Mini-ITX, a great new PC chassis designed to fit top-quality builds within a smaller case size.

The team over at GRTV got to take a first hand look at the case in the latest episode of Quick Look, where Razer's own Thomas Nielsen ran them through the specifications, before making a great build inside the chassis shortly afterwards.

Be sure to check out the video above, to see how the Razer Tomahawk Mini-ITX performs with high-quality products operating inside.

Watch us check out and build a PC out of Razer's new mini chassisWatch us check out and build a PC out of Razer's new mini chassisWatch us check out and build a PC out of Razer's new mini chassis


Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy