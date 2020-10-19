Watch us check out and build a PC out of Razer's new mini chassis

You're watching Advertisements

Razer has been on a roll recently, dropping tons of great new products for fans to check out. One of the most recent is the Razer Tomahawk Mini-ITX, a great new PC chassis designed to fit top-quality builds within a smaller case size.

The team over at GRTV got to take a first hand look at the case in the latest episode of Quick Look, where Razer's own Thomas Nielsen ran them through the specifications, before making a great build inside the chassis shortly afterwards.

Be sure to check out the video above, to see how the Razer Tomahawk Mini-ITX performs with high-quality products operating inside.