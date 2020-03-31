Watch two hours of Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord

We know for a fact that a lot of you have been waiting patiently (or not, as the case may be) for Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord. And the wait is now over after Tale Worlds Entertainment's history-inspired action-RPG landed in Early Access on Steam yesterday.

That being the case, we saddled up and journeyed out in search of adventure on GR Live yesterday (a more detailed impressions piece is in the works, too) and you can see the full two-hour replay below. If you've been considering a purchase, it should give you a good idea of what the game is about and the state it's in as it starts its journey through Early Access.