Watch tonight's State of Play with us

Join us as we catch the new reveals and announcements made during the 20-minute show.

As you may have seen, in a few hours, Sony will be hosting a State of Play broadcast in which we'll get to learn a whole lot more about a bunch of upcoming and new PlayStation titles. The show aims to focus on Sony's Japanese publishers and partners, with a little bit of focus on other announcements too, and will last for around 20 minutes in total.

With some new reveals promised, we're going to be streaming the event and watching it live, so be sure to drop by the GR Live homepage and catch it alongside us when it starts at 22:00 GMT / 23:00 CET.

