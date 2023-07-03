Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Watch Tom Cruise run for almost 10 minutes in Mission: Impossible

The 61-year-old actor is known for more than his stunts, so why not celebrate his birthday by highlighting the other thing.

Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol was the first movie in the beloved franchise truly highlighting the fact that Tom Cruise does the large majority of his own stunts, but that's not the only thing the man celebrating his 61st birthday today is known for doing as Ethan Hunt. That's why it's so appropriate that Paramount has decided to celebrate the occasion by embracing the meme.

I'm of course talking about Tom Cruise running, as today's close to ten minute video shows pretty much every second he spends running in the Mission: Impossible movies. This even includes some scenes from the upcoming Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, which makes it a fun and interesting treat both for nostalgia, the hype and the laughs' sake. Happy birthday, Tom. We hope to see you running this fast for many years to come.

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

