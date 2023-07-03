Watch Tom Cruise run for almost 10 minutes in Mission: Impossible

HQ

Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol was the first movie in the beloved franchise truly highlighting the fact that Tom Cruise does the large majority of his own stunts, but that's not the only thing the man celebrating his 61st birthday today is known for doing as Ethan Hunt. That's why it's so appropriate that Paramount has decided to celebrate the occasion by embracing the meme.

I'm of course talking about Tom Cruise running, as today's close to ten minute video shows pretty much every second he spends running in the Mission: Impossible movies. This even includes some scenes from the upcoming Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, which makes it a fun and interesting treat both for nostalgia, the hype and the laughs' sake. Happy birthday, Tom. We hope to see you running this fast for many years to come.