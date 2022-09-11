Watch Tom Cruise hype up Mission Impossible 7 while standing on a moving plane

HQ

Tom Cruise has done some truly remarkable and dangerous stunts over his career. Whether it was part of filming Mission Impossible movies or even Top Gun: Maverick, you could argue that Cruise is a bit of an adrenaline junkie these days. The latest clip of the actor doesn't do much to dispute that claim.

And this is because a new video has surfaced showing Cruise standing on top of a moving plane and giving a message to fans about the ongoing filming of Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning. The message was due to Cruise being unable to attend CinemaCon earlier this year, and was shown to attendees ahead of the first screening of Top Gun: Maverick.

You can see the clip of Cruise in the Twitter video embedded below (as per Fangoria's editor-in-chief, Phil Nobile Jr). As for when the first part of Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning will debut, that is set for July 14, 2023, with the second part coming a year later on June 28, 2024.