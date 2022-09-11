Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Watch Tom Cruise hype up Mission Impossible 7 while standing on a moving plane

The Hollywood actor seems to have zero fear.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Tom Cruise has done some truly remarkable and dangerous stunts over his career. Whether it was part of filming Mission Impossible movies or even Top Gun: Maverick, you could argue that Cruise is a bit of an adrenaline junkie these days. The latest clip of the actor doesn't do much to dispute that claim.

And this is because a new video has surfaced showing Cruise standing on top of a moving plane and giving a message to fans about the ongoing filming of Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning. The message was due to Cruise being unable to attend CinemaCon earlier this year, and was shown to attendees ahead of the first screening of Top Gun: Maverick.

You can see the clip of Cruise in the Twitter video embedded below (as per Fangoria's editor-in-chief, Phil Nobile Jr). As for when the first part of Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning will debut, that is set for July 14, 2023, with the second part coming a year later on June 28, 2024.

Watch Tom Cruise hype up Mission Impossible 7 while standing on a moving plane


Loading next content