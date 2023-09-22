Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news
EA Sports FC 24

Watch today's women's Sweden vs. Spain match recreated in EA Sports FC 24

As well as Sunday's Atlético de Madrid vs. Real Madrid as we capture our first two kick-off matches with "the new FIFA" on PS5.

HQ

If you're into the beautiful game even if it's just a little bit, you might then know that there are plenty of reasons why our very first match with EA Sports FC 24 on PS5 was dedicated to the Spanish women's National Team, and those reasons sadly go beyond the sole fact that they became World Cup Champions a month ago.

Here you can watch it in full in a recreation of the match that will occur later today versus Sweden in real life:

EA Sports FC 24: Sweden vs Spain Female on PS5

HQ

Besides, on Sunday there's another worldwide-known encounter with a Spanish flavour, and that is the always-tense "derbi madrileño" in which Atlético will face Real at the Metropolitano. We've also recreated that match on Professional AI difficulty and Carlo Ancelotti doesn't look very happy with the outcome...

EA Sports FC 24: Atlético vs Real Madrid on PS5

HQ

How would you say the successor to FIFA looks on PlayStation 5? How do you like the gameplay so far?

