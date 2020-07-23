LIVE

Watch the Xbox Games Showcase here at Gamereactor

Microsoft is hosting its much-anticipated Xbox Games Showcase tonight and we're streaming both the main event and the pre-show hosted by Geoff Keighley.

This year has hardly been kind to the world of gaming events, with the major conferences such as E3 and Gamescom having been cancelled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak that still manages to keep its harsh grip on the entire world. Thankfully, there are still digital events to enjoy and one of the bigger, most-anticipated ones is happening tonight, namely the Xbox Games Showcase which will show some well-awaited Halo Infinite gameplay, at 5 pm BST (6 pm CEST).

Ahead of the event, however, The Game Awards' Geoff Keighley will host a pre-show starting at 4 pm BST (5 pm CEST) and we will be streaming both right here at Gamereactor, so you won't have to look anywhere else.

So, if you want to check the show out, head over to our live page at 4 pm BST (5 pm CEST) for the pre-show or hop in for the main event at 5 pm BST (6 pm CEST).

