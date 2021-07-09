English
Watch The Witcher Season 2's intruiging trailer

Geralt and Ciri are in for one hell of a ride this December.

When I wrote about The Witcher Season 2 arriving on December 17 earlier tonight, I mentioned that we hadn't gotten the anticipated first trailer yet. Fortunately, we didn't have to wait long.

It seems like Netflix just wanted to pull our leg by keeping The Witcher Season 2's first trailer under wraps for a tiny bit longer, as we've now received a two minute long teaser that makes it clear that Geralt and Ciri's reunion takes them on a very dangerous journey. Oh, and we get a quick update about Yennefer as well at the end.

