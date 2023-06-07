Watch the trailer for Hideo Kojima: Connecting Worlds

HQ

We already knew Hideo Kojima: Connecting Worlds, the documentary about the Metal Gear and Death Stranding creator, will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival next week, but there's no need to wait that long for a taste.

PlayStation Studios and Kojima Productions have released the first trailer for Hideo Kojima: Connecting Worlds, giving us a peek at how the documentary will touch upon Kojima-san's philosophy for making games, the challenges of owning an independent studio and obviously some thoughts about his impact on the industry from his many famous friends.

Does this seem interesting? Are there any other game developers or games you'd like to see get a documentary?