news
The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Watch The Super Mario Bros. Movie cast lose it over a game of Mario Kart

As usual, a well-placed shell can destroy a friendship.

HQ

The Super Mario Bros. Movie released this week, and while there are some key differences between the games and the movie adaptation, Mario Kart remains an important part of the latter. It makes sense, then, that the cast of The Super Mario Bros. Movie would get together to play some Mario Kart.

Jack Black, Seth Rogen, Chris Pratt, and Charlie Day decide to play a quick game of Mario Kart together, with Keegan-Michael Key hosting. All of the cast members bar Jack Black pick who they play in the movie, with Black opting to play as Toadette.

Without spoiling who wins the race, there are certainly the twists and turns you'd expect from a Mario Kart gameplay session, with a lot of shells being thrown that could test even the strongest of friendships.

Have you seen The Super Mario Bros. Movie?

HQ
The Super Mario Bros. Movie

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

The Super Mario Bros. Movie
