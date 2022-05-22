Watch the opening 10 minutes of Morbius here

HQ

Morbius might just be one of the most polarising films of the entire year when looking at critics and audience perception. On Rotten Tomatoes, the movie has a 16% critic score (which is terribly low), but a 71% audience score (which is pretty respectable). Either way you look at it, it's definitely a point of conversation.

But with Morbius' premiere long being in the books, as the movie originally opened on March 31 here in the UK, it's nearing the time for it to make its home video-on-demand release as well, and to this end, Sony Pictures has now released the opening 10 minutes of the movie for your free viewing pleasure.

Be sure to check out the footage below, read our review here, and let us know whether you went to the cinema to see Morbius on the big screen.