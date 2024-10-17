English
Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

Watch the official Wuchang: Fallen Feathers trailer

Help the female pirate Wuchang to clean out the land of Shu from all kinds of demons.

HQ

Soulslike isn't exactly in short supply, but since Black Myth: Wukong, there's been a taste for dark Chinese mythology and now Wuchang: Fallen Feathers has answered those prayers if its newly released, official trailer from Xbox Partner Preview is to be believed.

The action role-playing game follows the female pirate Wuchang during the Ming Dynasty, where demons and evil lurk around every corner in the land of Shu. The action-packed adventure is slated for release next year for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X next year, but it's worth mentioning that the game will be available for Game Pass upon release.

What do you think of the trailer?

HQ
Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

