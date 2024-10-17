Watch the official Wuchang: Fallen Feathers trailer

HQ

Soulslike isn't exactly in short supply, but since Black Myth: Wukong, there's been a taste for dark Chinese mythology and now Wuchang: Fallen Feathers has answered those prayers if its newly released, official trailer from Xbox Partner Preview is to be believed.

The action role-playing game follows the female pirate Wuchang during the Ming Dynasty, where demons and evil lurk around every corner in the land of Shu. The action-packed adventure is slated for release next year for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X next year, but it's worth mentioning that the game will be available for Game Pass upon release.

What do you think of the trailer?