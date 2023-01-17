Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The Mandalorian

Watch the new The Mandalorian: Season 3 trailer

Mando and Grogu are set to meet a lot of Jedi and find out what being a mandalorian means in March.

Disney and Lucasfilm said the third season of The Mandalorian was set to premiere sometime this February when they gave us the first teaser trailer back in September, but plans changed not even three months later. Mando and Grogu are now set to continue their adventure on March 1, and it sure seems like it'll be an exciting one.

Because The Mandalorian: Season 3 has as promised gotten its first real trailer during tonight's NFL Wild Card game, and it makes it absolutely clear that our beloved duo will experience intense chases, reunite with old friends and apparently come across more Jedi than the previous two seasons combined. Fortunately, Grogu's seems to have better control of the force as well.

The Mandalorian

