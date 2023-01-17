Watch the new The Mandalorian: Season 3 trailer

HQ

Disney and Lucasfilm said the third season of The Mandalorian was set to premiere sometime this February when they gave us the first teaser trailer back in September, but plans changed not even three months later. Mando and Grogu are now set to continue their adventure on March 1, and it sure seems like it'll be an exciting one.

Because The Mandalorian: Season 3 has as promised gotten its first real trailer during tonight's NFL Wild Card game, and it makes it absolutely clear that our beloved duo will experience intense chases, reunite with old friends and apparently come across more Jedi than the previous two seasons combined. Fortunately, Grogu's seems to have better control of the force as well.