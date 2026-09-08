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Street Fighter 6

Watch the new Street Fighter 6 grappler Arjun beat Dhalsim up

Capcom is currently preparing to expand its acclaimed fighting game once again with the addition of another contender.

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It's about time for yet another fighter to join the already quite extensive roster in Street Fighter 6. This time, it's a slightly more modest and seemingly down-to-earth character, but all the more brutal for it.

We're talking about Arjun, whom Capcom describes as an "aggressive bull jumping in the dust of the fields," and after seeing how he handles Dhalsim in the video below, we understand exactly what they mean.

If you have the Year 4 Character Pass or the Ultimate Pass, Arjun is included, but as usual, you can also purchase him separately with Fighter Coins. Check out the trailer below ahead of his debut on October 13.

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Street Fighter 6

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Street Fighter 6
REVIEW. Written by Jonas Mäki

Capcom's fighters are back, once again ready to punch people in the face. This time, both an updated game system and a massive single-player story awaits, and we've checked to see if it measures up.



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