Watch The Marvels from the comfort of your own home from next week

Marvel Studios has announced that those who didn't make it to the cinemas to watch The Marvels, which was seemingly most folk judging by the disappointing box office figures, will be able to catch the latest major Marvel Cinematic Universe film from the comfort of their own home as soon as next week.

The Marvels has received its digital debut, and it's set to be as soon as January 16, 2024. The physical release date is set for shortly afterwards on February 13, 2024, and no doubt these two dates give us an idea as to when the film will also be making its Disney+ debut, as it's highly likely that the streaming arrival of the film is closer than it is further away.

