Watch the latest Death on the Nile trailer here

HQ

Kenneth Branagh revived the famous detective Hercule Poirot back in 2017 when Murder on the Orient Express released in cinemas, giving fans a chance to experience the adventures of Agatha Christie's famous Belgian character all over again. With that film approaching its fifth anniversary, 2022 will also be the year when we get to check out the sequel, as Death on the Nile is set to land in cinemas in February.

Featuring an impressive cast including the likes of Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Jennifer Saunders, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Russell Brand, Letitia Wright, and of course Kenneth Branagh, among others, the movie explores the murder of a young heiress and sees Poirot giving up his vacation to investigate the individuals who may or may not be the killer.

With the film set to open on February 11, 2022, you can check out the latest trailer for the movie as well as the latest poster below.