We're just sixteen days away from seeing whether Cate Blanchett really was Covid crazy when she decided to be in the upcoming Borderlands movie or if it's actually better than many of us fear. Let's mark the occasion by watching what Lionsgate says is the last trailer for Borderlands.

Do you think Borderlands will be compared to The Last of Us and Fallout when it premieres on the 9th of August, or will it be more like Assassin's Creed and Prince of Persia? Maybe even Max Payne?