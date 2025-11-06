Watch the Laguna Seca-lap record from inside the Koenigsegg Sadair's Spear

HQ

We all know that the Koenigsegg Jesko is an incredibly fast hypercar. That the brand new special version named after Christian Von Koenigsegg's father's racehorse is even faster - We know of course too. It is only today, however, that we get to follow the entire lovely record lap around Laguna Seca where Sadair's Spear set a new world record about two months ago.

"Sadair's Spear sets a new lap record for homologated production cars at Laguna Seca! The Koenigsegg Sadair's Spear has established a new lap record for homologated production cars at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca on November 4, 2025. Despite a strict 90 dB noise limit on the day — a challenge met by fitting an additional, heavy muffler behind the rear of the Sadair's Spear — factory test driver Markus Lundh achieved a blistering lap time of 1:24.16, verified by Racelogic. With minimal time on track, this achievement highlights the outstanding performance of the Sadair's Spear and Koenigsegg's proven in-house engineering solutions — even while contending with the added pendulum weight of the auxiliary muffler mounted behind the car."

