news
Windbound

Watch the highlights of our recent hands-on with Windbound

Check out around 10 minutes of gameplay.

We've gathered our thoughts after playing Windbound during a recent press event, but we also thought we'd share a highlights reel of our hands-on demo, with gameplay taken from the first and fourth chapters in the game.

As you can see, Windbound is all about crafting, sailing, and survival, and it combines an eye-catching visual style with an enigmatic world ripe for exploration. It's launching on PC, PS4, Stadia, Switch, and Xbox One, on August 28, and you can check it out below.

Related texts

Windbound - Early Voyages

Windbound - Early Voyages
PREVIEW. Written by Mike Holmes

Before Windbound sets sail later this month, we got to take an early look at its mix of adventure, crafting, and survival.



