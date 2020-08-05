Watch the highlights of our recent hands-on with Windbound

We've gathered our thoughts after playing Windbound during a recent press event, but we also thought we'd share a highlights reel of our hands-on demo, with gameplay taken from the first and fourth chapters in the game.
As you can see, Windbound is all about crafting, sailing, and survival, and it combines an eye-catching visual style with an enigmatic world ripe for exploration. It's launching on PC, PS4, Stadia, Switch, and Xbox One, on August 28, and you can check it out below.
