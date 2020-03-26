LIVE

Rogue Company

Watch the gameplay reveal for online shooter Rogue Company

Alpha sign-ups are open for the cross-platform multiplayer shooter from First Watch Games and Hi-Rez Studios.

First Watch Games and publisher Hi-Rez Studios have just shared the gameplay reveal of a new online shooter called Rogue Company, and you can see the game in action via the trailer below!

The title - an online PVP shooter set in a mercenary world where players will need to "dominate the competition with guns, gear, and guts" in battles taking place in "iconic locations" - is heading to PC, PS4, Switch, and Xbox One, and it's going to feature crossplay across all platforms. What's more, if you're interested in trying it for yourself, you can sign up for the alpha right here, although it's not clear when testing will take place.

