Watch the first trailer for The Last of Us series

The Last of Us hardly needs an introduction in gaming circles: here at Gamereactor, we adore Sony's post-apocalyptic game every chance we get, which is why we've been devouring the first teaser trailer for HBO's TV adaptation with mixed feelings of horror, because we don't know how well it measures up to the video game. As it stands right now, it could very well be the most faithful video game adaptation, or what do you say? Will you be checking out the series when it's released next year?

Here is the official synopsis:

Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse the U.S. and depend on each other for survival.