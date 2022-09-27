Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The Last of Us

Watch the first trailer for The Last of Us series

The series is coming sometime next year.

The Last of Us hardly needs an introduction in gaming circles: here at Gamereactor, we adore Sony's post-apocalyptic game every chance we get, which is why we've been devouring the first teaser trailer for HBO's TV adaptation with mixed feelings of horror, because we don't know how well it measures up to the video game. As it stands right now, it could very well be the most faithful video game adaptation, or what do you say? Will you be checking out the series when it's released next year?

Here is the official synopsis:

Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse the U.S. and depend on each other for survival.

The Last of Us

