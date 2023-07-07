Watch the first spooky trailer for The Nun 2

There have been a lot of films in the Conjuring universe, so many that they are hard to miss. The Conjuring 4 is expected to arrive next year, but if you can't wait until then, it's time for the very unpleasant nun from the second film and The Nun to return in a sequel.

Just like in the first film, Taissa Farmiga as Sister Irene, once again has to deal with the evil nun. She had thought that she would live a quiet life in Italy when suddenly a lot of murders start happening in the Vatican and Valak (the nun) is suspected to be behind these, so she is called in and to no one's surprise, once again, comes face to face with the demon nun.

The Nun II opens on September 8 and you can watch the trailer below.