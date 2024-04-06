Watch the first full-length trailer for the horror movie Cuckoo

HQ

One of the horror films we're most looking forward to in 2024 is Tilman Singer's upcoming Cuckoo, of which we've only seen a teaser until now. Now the film finally got a proper trailer, and it certainly doesn't diminish the hype.

Cuckoo has its German premiere in May, while for the UK, it is only said that it will come in the summer. In short, just keep your fingers crossed that it happens sooner rather than later.