Watch the first 9 minutes of Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City

Well... at least it includes some nice Easter Eggs and references...

HQ

Johannes Roberts' Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City has as expected and feared not exactly impressed the large majority of those who've gone to the cinemas to see it, but now you can make up your own opinion by watching it on demand at home. Sony has decided to mark this occasion by giving us the first 9 minutes of the movie, and those minutes don't exactly increase the chances of me watching the entire thing... even if the Resident Evil 7: Biohazard reference is cool. How about you?

HQ
