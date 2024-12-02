Watch the first 8 minutes of Kraven the Hunter for free right now

HQ

Trailers can make basically any movie look good, so you can't always trust them these days. That's why it's quite interesting that Sony Pictures and a few other movie studios have started sharing entire scenes from their upcoming movies the last few years. Now we have a new example of this.

Marvel and Sony have decided to share the first eight minutes of Kraven the Hunter before the movie premieres on the 13th of December. This means you get to see Aaron Taylor-johnson speak Russian, beat up some bad guys to escape prison and take his shirt off to show his chiselled Marvel-body.

Are you going to watch Kraven the Hunter next week after watching this opening?