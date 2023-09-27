Watch the first 7 minutes of Castlevania: Nocturne

HQ

Earlier this month, yours truly shared the news that it would be possible to watch the first episode of Castlevania: Nocturne for free as part of Netflix' Drop 1 event tonight. Missed it? Don't worry. You can still get a taste of the show below.

Because Netflix has shared the first 7 minutes of Castlevania: Nocturne, and let's just say we're not getting eased into Capcom's brutal universe even if Richter is still a child in the cold opening. The show itself premieres on Netflix tomorrow, the 28th of September, if you're hungry for more.