Castlevania: Nocturne

Watch the first 7 minutes of Castlevania: Nocturne

A woman and her son walking around with fireworks lighting up the sky. How beautiful...oh, wait...

HQ

Earlier this month, yours truly shared the news that it would be possible to watch the first episode of Castlevania: Nocturne for free as part of Netflix' Drop 1 event tonight. Missed it? Don't worry. You can still get a taste of the show below.

Because Netflix has shared the first 7 minutes of Castlevania: Nocturne, and let's just say we're not getting eased into Capcom's brutal universe even if Richter is still a child in the cold opening. The show itself premieres on Netflix tomorrow, the 28th of September, if you're hungry for more.

HQ
Castlevania: Nocturne

