HQ

We're still a few days away from the official launch of 007 First Light, but it's fairly common that games leak early because of physical editions and make their way to the public faster than planned. IO Interactive's upcoming game is no exception.

This has obviously lead to footage of the game being shared online, and the Danish studio has spent the last few days taking most of it down. Still, the cat is out of the bag, so they've decided to "resolve" the situation by doing something a few developers and publishers do anyway: sharing the opening of the game themselves.

That means you can watch the first 13 minutes of 007 First Light in a much better quality than most of the leaks. Let's just say it starts with a bang like some of the best James Bond movies do.