Watch the entire first episode of Netflix's Skull Island for free

Netflix has decided to make the entire first episode of its animated King Kong show, Skull Island, free for everyone to watch. The episode called Maritime Pilot is now available in full on YouTube, meaning you can watch it and see if it's compelling enough to grab a Netflix subscription and catch the remaining seven episodes.

To get an idea of what Skull Island will be serving up, the synopsis for the Monsterverse show is as follows: "The brand new animated series from Netflix and Legendary takes you back to the 1990s for a thrilling adventure in Kong's old stomping grounds full of monsters, mystery, and of course, the king of Skull Island himself, KONG!"

As for the episode description, Netflix states: "A mysterious castaway appears while Charlie, Mike and their dads search the ocean for mythical creatures, throwing all their plans into chaos."

If this intrigues you, catch the full episode below.